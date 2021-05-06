Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $973.81 million, a P/E ratio of 152.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

