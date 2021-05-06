Analysts Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 716.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

