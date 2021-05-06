Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($1.34). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings of ($3.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($4.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

MSGS traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.81. 159,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,957. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.47. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $129,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.