Analysts Anticipate NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.95. NV5 Global reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVEE. Roth Capital upped their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

