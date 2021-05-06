Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.03 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post $105.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.40 million and the highest is $107.39 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $79.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $450.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $458.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $470.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.60 million to $478.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.55 million, a P/E ratio of 148.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

