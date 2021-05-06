Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $157.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.30 million. Photronics reported sales of $142.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $650.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Photronics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

