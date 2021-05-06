Analysts Offer Predictions for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of SFST opened at $53.61 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $421.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,350 shares of company stock worth $850,256 in the last 90 days. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

