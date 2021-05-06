Analysts Offer Predictions for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

TCMD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of TCMD opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

