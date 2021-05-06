Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 6th (AAD, ABI, ACAZF, ACLS, ADN, AETUF, ALVR, ATH, ATHOF, ATZAF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 6th:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Amadeus FiRe AG alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $51.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $10.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $14.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$0.85. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.50 to $0.85. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.65. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.25 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $73.00 to $80.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.25 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centamin (TSE:CEE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.05. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $405.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $185.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $14.50 to $15.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.30 ($15.65) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $149.00 to $155.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.50 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $250.00 to $204.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $18.65 to $19.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $15.25 to $17.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €25.50 ($30.00) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $55.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $33.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.30 ($14.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $179.00 to $180.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$96.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $73.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $78.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $96.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $39.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €181.00 ($212.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $2.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $10.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $94.00 to $85.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.50 to $34.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $28.50 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €179.00 ($210.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $76.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $1.80 to $1.90. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $63.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $40.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $36.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $98.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $107.00 to $108.00. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $100.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $117.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $2.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $41.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.75 to $38.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $30.00 to $34.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $32.50 to $34.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $140.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $119.00 to $159.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $175.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $6.75 to $7.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $2.35 to $2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $40.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.