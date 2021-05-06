Analysts Set Expectations for SI-BONE, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.58). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

SIBN stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $37.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $3,181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 40.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

