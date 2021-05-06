Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 6th (ARX, BE, CELTF, CUF.UN, DIC, DLB, DOCN, EFX, ENRFF, FNV)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 6th:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Higher adoption of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is proving to be a major profit churner for the company. Its growth strategy stands on three pillars — advancing the science of sight and sound, providing creative solutions and delivering superior experiences. The company believes that rising demand for premium-viewing experiences will accelerate growth for Dolby Cinema in the long run. Increasing content and devices in Dolby Atmos with growth in Dolby Cinema’s footprint are likely to drive its business. However, it reported lackluster second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with net earnings and sales declining on a year-over-year basis. Higher adoption of proprietary sound technologies might intensify competition in the global arena, affecting Dolby’s market share. Weak cinema product sales amid the global pandemic pose a major headwind.”

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$165.00 price target on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$59.00 target price on the stock.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$84.00 price target on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$20.50 target price on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$190.00 target price on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$2.15 price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oracle is gaining from ongoing momentum witnessed across its cloud business, driven by solid adoption of data cloud solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Autonomous Database offerings. Further, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP, bodes well. Also, companies like MercadoLibre, Xactly, 8×8 and Zoom Video have selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, which is a testament to the strength of its cloud offerings. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] supported by ML is also anticipated to drive the top line. Moreover, partnership with Accenture favors prospects. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, rising spend on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH). They issued a positive rating on the stock.

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$69.00 target price on the stock.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$2.25 price target on the stock.

