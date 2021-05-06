Analyzing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get First Solar alerts:

This table compares First Solar and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.06 billion 2.54 -$114.93 million $1.48 49.45 Intel $71.97 billion 3.19 $21.05 billion $4.87 11.67

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Solar and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 4 8 6 0 2.11 Intel 12 11 13 0 2.03

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $92.47, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Intel has a consensus price target of $63.55, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Intel.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 6.38% 9.49% 6.95% Intel 28.10% 29.44% 15.70%

Summary

Intel beats First Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of Things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.