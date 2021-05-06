Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.01

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.01 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.00). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.96), with a volume of 1,109,028 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of £320.65 million and a PE ratio of -14.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.91%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

