Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.73

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.73 and last traded at $74.13, with a volume of 68477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.40, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.29%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
