Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.73

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.73 and last traded at $74.13, with a volume of 68477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.40, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.