Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

ANNX stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Annexon has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth $48,933,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after buying an additional 251,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 156,056 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

