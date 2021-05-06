Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.75.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $98.93. 1,459,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

