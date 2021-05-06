Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.260–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.05 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.680–0.650 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.75.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $98.93. 1,459,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,968. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

