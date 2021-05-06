Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.210–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.39 million.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 987,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $193.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

