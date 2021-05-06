Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.210–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.39 million.
NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 987,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $193.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.82.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
