AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.76

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $56.05, with a volume of 57404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

