Aragon Court Market Cap Reaches $83.82 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $83.82 million and $2,633.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded up 392.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.84 or 0.00804985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.10 or 0.09024244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

