ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ArcBest in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

ARCB opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $86.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

