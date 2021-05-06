Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.12 ($0.07). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 377,185 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £54.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.93.

In related news, insider Kerim Sener bought 581,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £29,081.60 ($37,995.30). Also, insider Michael de Villiers sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

