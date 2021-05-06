Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s previous close.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Get Aritzia alerts:

OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.