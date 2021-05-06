ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Lifted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $29,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

