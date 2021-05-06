Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 64,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,334. The company has a market capitalization of $525.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.