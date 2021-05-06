Arrival (ARVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Arrival has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $37.18.

Get Arrival alerts:

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.