Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.820-2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.24 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.82-2.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.30. 507,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

