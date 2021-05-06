Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.65

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.65 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 678,282 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

