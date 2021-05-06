Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.15% of Aspen Technology worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,519,000 after buying an additional 87,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 73,237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

