Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Increased to $0.65 by Analysts at Raymond James

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 495,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

