Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.000-10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.71. 5,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,557. Atkore has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.