Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Cap of $12.30 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Auctus has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $73,911.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00082718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00077547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00805022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.31 or 0.08971930 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

