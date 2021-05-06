Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Hits $284.11 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00004173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $284.11 million and $31.89 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00083922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.73 or 0.00801517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.53 or 0.08926773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

