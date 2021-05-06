Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million.

TSE ACB opened at C$10.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.03. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$26.79.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

ACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.91.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

