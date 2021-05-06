Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.09

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.09 and last traded at C$12.08, with a volume of 23324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark set a C$12.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. The firm has a market cap of C$471.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

