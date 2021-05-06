Autonio Hits Market Cap of $22.38 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Autonio has a total market cap of $22.38 million and $824,932.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00269865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01126158 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00790216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,555.50 or 0.99685025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

