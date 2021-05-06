Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.75

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.75 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 258.77 ($3.38). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24), with a volume of 1,256,963 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of £628.42 million and a P/E ratio of -29.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.75.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

