Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) vs. 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Financial Comparison

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 180 Life Sciences and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 137.94%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

180 Life Sciences has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals $59.22 million 7.78 -$33.23 million ($0.89) -8.85

180 Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A -94.05% -38.77% Avadel Pharmaceuticals 38.70% -33.91% -11.75%

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats 180 Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

