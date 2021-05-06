Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.08. 1,131,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.38. Avalara has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

