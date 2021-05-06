Avanos Medical (AVNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVNS stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.97, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AVNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

