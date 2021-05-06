Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Avast has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Analyst Recommendations for Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

