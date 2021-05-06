Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Avast has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

