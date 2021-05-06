Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.18 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

