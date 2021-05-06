Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.5% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,854 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 1,628,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,835,781. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

