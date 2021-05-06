Axe (AXE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $229.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $797,047.91 and $229.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $733.37 or 0.01302946 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

