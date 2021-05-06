AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $900.65 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXGN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

