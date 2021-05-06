Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.61 million.

NASDAQ AXON traded down $10.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.86. 882,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,507. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,474,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

