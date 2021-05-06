Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.92 million.

AXNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. 479,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,229. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $64.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

