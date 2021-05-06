Azuki Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $30,408.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

