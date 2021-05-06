Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Cap Reaches $271.47 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $31.55 or 0.00056548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $271.47 million and approximately $30.11 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00085747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.02 or 0.00797496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.36 or 0.08916156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

