Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Lowered to $45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s previous close.

BADFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Badger Daylighting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Daylighting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

OTCMKTS:BADFF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593. Badger Daylighting has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.